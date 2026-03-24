Belize Hosts Trinational Workshop to Strengthen Conservation of the Greater Maya Forest

Press Release, Belmopan, March 23rd, 2026. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, under the auspices of the Belize Forest Department, in collaboration with regional partners, is proud to host the Trinational Workshop of the Council of Protected Area Authorities under the Greater Maya Forest Biocultural Corridor. The workshop, which commenced yesterday, is being held from March 22–28, 2026, with sessions taking place at Placencia Village, Stann Creek District.

This important gathering brings together representatives from Belize, Guatemala, and Mexico, including key institutions such as Belize’s Forest Department, Guatemala’s Consejo Nacional de Áreas Protegidas (CONAP), and Mexico’s Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP). The workshop is held within the framework of the trinational commitment established under the Declaration of the Greater Maya Forest Biocultural Corridor, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation for biodiversity conservation and sustainable development across the three countries.

Over the course of the week, participants will work collaboratively to:

• Develop and finalize a trinational governance structure to guide the Council

• Identify priority conservation areas at national, binational, and trinational levels

• Advance the development of a Trinational Action Plan

• Exchange experiences and best practices in protected areas management

The agenda also includes a field visit to two biodiverse landscapes in Belize, the Mountain Pine Ridge and the Chiquibul Forest Reserves, allowing participants to engage directly with Belize’s protected areas and management approaches.

This workshop underscores the continued commitment of the three countries to safeguard the Greater Maya Forest, one of the largest remaining tropical forest systems in Mesoamerica, recognized for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The Belize Forest Department extends its appreciation to all participating agencies and partners, including international organizations supporting this effort, for their dedication to strengthening regional collaboration and ensuring the long-term conservation of this vital landscape.