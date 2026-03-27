$1.9 billion 2026–2027 national budget debated in the National Assembly

From March 23rd to 25th, the proposed 2026–2027 national budget was debated in the National Assembly (House of Representatives) in Belmopan. Prime Minister John Briceño introduced the $1.9 billion budget on March 10th under the theme “Budgeting for Belizean Prosperity.” The proposal highlights what the government describes as strong economic performance, including a historic low unemployment rate of 2.0% and reduced inflation, along with reported gains in health, tourism, and conservation. During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton acknowledged some achievements but challenged several of the government’s claims.

The proposed budget outlines total revenues and grants of $1.79 billion, an 8.5% increase over the previous fiscal year, driven by economic growth and improved revenue collection. Recurrent expenditure is projected at $1.296 billion, while capital investments are set to increase significantly to $606.8 million. Briceño also addressed public debt, stating that the country’s debt ratio has been halved since 2020. He noted that Belize’s debt is now considered sustainable by the International Monetary Fund and international rating agencies, with a target of reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% by 2030.

During her presentation, Panton raised concerns about inflation, arguing that official figures do not reflect the rising cost of living. She pointed to increases in fuel, utilities, groceries, rent, and trade license fees, stating that many Belizeans continue to feel financial pressure. She also questioned the reported unemployment rate, suggesting it does not fully capture the reality of those seeking work.

Panton further criticized the lack of investment in healthcare infrastructure, noting that no new funding was allocated for the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City, which she said urgently requires repairs, including roofing. She also highlighted the absence of funding for district hospitals. However, she acknowledged assistance programs provided to her Albert constituency, including monthly financial support, healthcare services, and education grants.

The debate also included strong responses from government ministers. Minister of Public Service Honorable Henry Charles Usher dismissed Panton’s presentation as lacking substance and criticized the absence of alternative proposals.

On the second day, a heated exchange occurred between Opposition Area Representative Honorable Lee Mark Chang and Minister of Housing Honorable Julius Espat over the government’s housing program. Chang questioned the allocation of starter homes and their reported cost of $80,000. Espat rejected the claim, stating that the homes cost approximately $60,000 and that beneficiaries contributed $12,000 over ten years. He also emphasized transparency in contractor selection.

Minister of Health and Wellness Honorable Kevin Bernard highlighted significant investment in the health sector, noting that $238 million has been allocated for the upcoming fiscal year, including $181.2 million from the ministry and $57 million from the National Health Insurance program. He also reported that $6.62 million has been invested in nurse training between 2020 and 2025.

Area Representative for Belize Rural South (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, described the budget as results-driven, citing expanded marine protection from just over 20% to more than 25% of Belize’s waters and a 23% increase in fisheries exports, reaching $44 million. He also noted that more than 20,000 Belizeans benefit from the fisheries sector.

Perez highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects on Ambergris Caye, including a new state-of-the-art hospital valued at over $30 million, expected to be completed by the end of the year, as well as plans for a new government high school in Caye Caulker. He also referenced initiatives such as the Blue Bonds and the Resilient Belize project, aimed at securing long-term financing for marine conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Closing the debate, the Minister of Tourism, Honorable Anthony Mahler, reported that tourism generated $3.5 billion in revenue, with a record 552,000 overnight visitors and 970,000 cruise arrivals in 2025. He announced plans for a new cruise port in the Belize District, along with additional tourism infrastructure projects nationwide.

The debate concluded late on Wednesday night. The proposed budget will now move to the Senate for further discussion before final approval.