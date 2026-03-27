New domestic violence bill introduced to strengthen protections in Belize

The Government of Belize has introduced the Domestic Violence (Prohibition) Bill, 2026, in the National Assembly in Belmopan on Monday, March 23rd. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence by addressing gaps in the current Domestic Violence Act. Its introduction during Women’s Month highlights ongoing national efforts to combat gender-based violence and improve support systems for affected individuals.

A key feature of the bill is the expansion of protected relationships. Under the proposed law, protection will extend beyond spouses and cohabiting partners to include individuals in dating, visiting, former, and non-cohabiting relationships. This change aims to ensure that more victims, especially those in less traditional or previous relationships, have access to legal protection.

The bill also broadens the definition of abuse to include psychological, emotional, economic, and technology-facilitated harm, reflecting modern patterns of domestic violence. These additions are intended to allow earlier intervention and provide a more comprehensive response to the various forms of abuse experienced by victims.

Additional provisions aim to improve the process for obtaining protection orders by introducing expedited hearings, more flexible application procedures, and clearer responsibilities for law enforcement. The legislation also proposes stricter penalties for individuals who violate protection orders, along with improved coordination among agencies responsible for counselling, shelter, and support services.

The proposed reform comes amid concerns that the existing law does not fully address current realities. In many cases, individuals in non-cohabiting or past relationships have had limited legal recourse, while emerging forms of abuse, such as online harassment, were not clearly covered under previous legislation.

Locally, efforts to address domestic violence continue in San Pedro. Police have recently designated a specific officer to handle domestic violence and abuse cases, while the San Pedro Gender-Based Violence Committee remains active in raising awareness and supporting victims through community initiatives.

Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Honorable Thea Garcia-Ramirez, stated that the bill’s timing reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening protections for women and families. She emphasized that the legislation is part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and ensure a safer environment for all Belizeans.

The bill will now proceed to debate in the National Assembly, where it may be amended before being finalized. If passed, it is expected to significantly enhance access to protection and support services for victims, while strengthening enforcement and prevention measures nationwide.