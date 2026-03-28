Belize Department of Civil Aviation Hosts Regional ACR-PCR And FAARFIELD Workshop in Collaboration with FAA

Press Release, Belize City, MARCH 24, 2026. The Belize Department of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), hosted a three-day Aircraft Classification Rating – Pavement Classification Rating (ACR-PCR) System and FAARFIELD Workshop aimed at enhancing aviation safety and infrastructure standards across the region.

The primary objective of this workshop is to strengthen the capacity of participating States in implementing the ACR-PCR methodology, in alignment with the latest requirements set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This methodology is critical for accurately reporting pavement strength and ensuring safe aircraft operations.

Participants will benefit from a hands-on training approach utilizing FAA software methodologies and standards. FAA experts will lead practical sessions, including demonstrations of the FAARFIELD 2.0 software using real-world scenarios, and provide detailed guidance on Pavement Classification Rating (PCR) reporting requirements.

In addition, aviation engineers will deliver presentations on key concepts in airfield pavement design and operational maintenance. These sessions will reference the latest FAA advisory circulars, offering participants current best practices and technical insights.

The workshop brings together aviation professionals and engineers from Belize and various Central American and Caribbean countries, fostering regional collaboration and knowledge sharing. This initiative underscores a collective commitment to strengthening aviation safety, improving infrastructure resilience, and ensuring compliance with international standards.

The Belize Department of Civil Aviation remains dedicated to advancing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the aviation sector both nationally and regionally.