Belize Strengthens Regional Leadership in Telecommunications at CITEL Assembly

Press Release, Belmopan, March 23, 2026. From March 16-19, 2026, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics (MPUEL), participated in the IX Ordinary Assembly of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL), a hemispheric body comprising 35 member states of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Dr. Leroy Almendarez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry, represented Belize at the Assembly held in San José, Costa Rica, where Ministers, regulators, and industry leaders from across the Americas convened to define the strategic direction of telecommunications and digital development for the next four years.

At the conclusion of the Assembly, member states adopted the San José Declaration (2026–2030), a landmark regional framework aimed at accelerating digital transformation and reducing the digital divide across the hemisphere.

The Declaration prioritizes:

1. Expansion of high-capacity digital infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

2. Strengthening of regulatory frameworks to support investment, innovation, and competition.

3. Promotion of universal access and digital inclusion.

4. Enhancement of network resilience and cybersecurity.

5. Greater regional coordination in spectrum management and emerging technologies.

Dr. Almendarez emphasized that Belize’s participation reflects its growing role in shaping regional telecommunications policy and advancing a national digital agenda aligned with hemispheric priorities.

“CITEL brings together all 35 countries of the Americas, and Belize’s active participation ensures that our national priorities are aligned with a broader regional vision. This strengthens our ability to modernize our telecommunications sector, expand connectivity, and deliver meaningful digital opportunities for all Belizeans.”

Dr. Almendarez also highlighted the importance of collaboration among Caribbean states within the CITEL framework.

“For small states like Belize, regional cooperation is essential. By working closely with our CARICOM partners, we can amplify our voice, advocate for shared priorities such as affordability, resilience, and inclusion, and secure the partnerships needed to accelerate our digital transformation.”

Belize’s engagement comes at a critical juncture as the Government advances key initiatives to expand broadband access nationwide and modernize the telecommunications regulatory environment under the oversight of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Through its participation in CITEL, Belize continues to position itself as an active and constructive partner in regional telecommunications policy, leveraging international cooperation and technical partnerships to support national development.

The Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics remains committed to translating regional commitments into concrete national actions that enhance connectivity, improve service delivery, and drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth.