Belize Hosted the Launch of CarIPI Phase II and Advances Intellectual Property Development

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize, March 25, 2026. The Belize Intellectual Property Office (BELIPO), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and BELTRAIDE, successfully hosted the official launch of the second phase of the CARIFORUM Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation Project (CarIPI II), in collaboration with regional and international partners.



The launch, held on March 17, 2026, in Belize City, featured remarks by Hon. Anthony Sylvestre, Attorney General, and H.E. Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who emphasized Belize’s commitment to strengthening intellectual property (IP) as a driver of innovation and economic growth.

The CARIFORUM Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation (CarIPI) project is a European Union-funded regional cooperation initiative implemented by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The current phase (2025–2029) represents the second stage of the project. It supports CARIFORUM countries in strengthening their intellectual property systems, with a focus on legislative modernization, institutional capacity building, digitalization, awareness-raising, and the protection of geographical indications. It builds on the foundations established during the first phase (2019–2024) and forms part of the European Commission’s broader cooperation efforts to support the development of robust IP systems beyond the European Union. CarIPI II builds on key achievements from the first phase, including Belize’s accession to the Madrid Protocol and the modernization of BELIPO through digital transformation and capacity building.

The event also highlighted Belize’s focus on developing geographical indications (GIs) for products such as cacao and other origin-linked goods, supported by ongoing efforts to introduce dedicated GI legislation.

Over three days, participants engaged in high-level discussions on IP systems, treaty participation, and sustainable development, alongside the launch of the CarIPI Mentorship Programme for origin-linked products. A follow-up field mission in Toledo further engaged local producers, advancing work on GI readiness, particularly for cacao.

BELIPO reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Belize’s IP system and fostering innovation through continued regional and international collaboration.