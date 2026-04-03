Belize welcomes two new resident ambassadors

As of March 30, Belize has welcomed two new resident ambassadors from key allies, Mexico and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam received the Letters of Credence from Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency Amino C. Y. Chi and Mexican Ambassador Her Excellency Ana Luisa Vallejo Barba at Belize House in Belmopan.

Ambassador Chi is no stranger to Belize, having previously served here. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he held positions as first and third secretary at the embassy in Belize. His most recent diplomatic post was as Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, California, United States. He succeeds Lily Hsu, who concluded her three-year tenure earlier in March and was widely recognized for strengthening bilateral relations between Belize and Taiwan.

Upon his arrival, Ambassador Chi hosted a dinner with community leaders and Belizean partners, demonstrating his dedication to maintaining ongoing collaboration. Now in his third posting in Belize, his appointment is viewed as a continuation of strong diplomatic relations between both countries.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Vallejo Barba is a career diplomat representing the United Mexican States. According to the Government of Mexico, her appointment aims to strengthen regional cooperation across trade, security, environmental protection, and border development. During her tenure, she is expected to focus on enhancing cross-border initiatives and facilitating trade and mobility along the Quintana Roo border. She has also expressed a commitment to advancing cooperation in security, civil protection, and cultural and educational exchanges.

Both ambassadors also met with the Honorable Prime Minister John Briceño, during which they expressed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with Belize. The Government of Belize welcomed the diplomats and extended its best wishes for a successful tenure.

Belize maintains diplomatic relations with many countries and is represented through several embassies, high commissions, and consulates both locally and internationally. In Belmopan, some countries have resident embassies or high commissions, while others are accredited to Belize on a non-resident basis from neighboring countries or regional capitals. Similarly, Belize has diplomatic missions in important partner countries, including the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Taiwan, and within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Ambassadors act as the official representatives of their governments, working to strengthen bilateral relations, promote trade and cooperation, and support citizens abroad.