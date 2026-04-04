Concerns grow over potential loss of Cuban medical staff in Belize

While some CARICOM member states, including Jamaica, have ended their medical cooperation agreements with Cuba, Belize has yet to decide on the future of the Cuban Medical Brigade currently serving in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there are 94 Cuban medical personnel in Belize, and ending their service could significantly impact the national healthcare system.

Figures from the ministry indicate that the brigade comprises 37 doctors, 47 nurses, eight technicians, and two administrators distributed across the country. Many of these professionals are deployed in rural communities, where access to healthcare is limited. Officials have noted that removing them could severely strain or even disrupt public health services in these areas.

In San Pedro Town, Cuban healthcare workers have been stationed at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Islanders visiting the clinic have reported a decrease in their presence, leaving local medical staff with increased workloads. The polyclinic remains the island’s primary public healthcare facility. Representatives from the clinic declined to comment on the future of the Cuban personnel assigned there.

The uncertainty surrounding the program follows calls from the United States government for countries in the region to end medical cooperation agreements with Cuba. U.S. officials have argued that such programs help fund the Cuban government and have also raised concerns alleging that the medical missions amount to forced labor.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Honorable Kevin Bernard, said the government is closely reviewing the situation. He noted that discussions are ongoing between his ministry, the Ministry of Immigration, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Bernard added that until all details are assessed and a clear path forward is determined, he is unable to provide further comment.

Belize and Cuba have maintained a medical partnership for over 30 years. However, amid increasing external pressure, particularly from the United States, one of Belize’s key commercial partners, the program’s future remains uncertain.

Cuba continues to face a worsening economic and social crisis marked by severe shortages of food, fuel, and basic goods, along with frequent power outages across the island. The situation has been caused by a mix of long-standing structural issues, decreased foreign currency earnings from tourism and exports, and the effects of U.S. sanctions. In recent months, the country has also experienced more migration, with thousands of Cubans leaving in search of better opportunities abroad. These ongoing challenges have added extra pressure on the government, which partly depends on international programs, including medical missions, for revenue and diplomatic relations.