CRESAP Supports Sugar Industry with Supply of Biological Agents

Press Release, Belmopan, April 13, 2026. The Climate Resilient and Sustainable Agriculture Project (CRESAP), implemented by the Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and New Growth Industries and the Ministry of Economic Transformation, handed over a supply of biological agents to the Sugar Industry Research and Development Institute (SIRDI) on April 10, 2026.

This delivery represents the first of six batches of biological agents to be provided under the project, aimed at supporting farmers and strengthening Belize’s sugar sector. The agents, namely Trichoderma harzianum, Bacillus subtilis, and Streptomyces lydicus, will be used as part of an integrated approach to manage wilt disease in sugarcane (Fusarium spp.), which continues to impact crop yields.

Through their growth-regulating properties, these biological agents are expected to enhance root development, improve overall plant health, and reduce the effects of disease in sugarcane fields across northern Belize. This initial batch is valued at US$181,020.

This handover reflects the ongoing support provided through CRESAP. In October 2025, three motorcycles were delivered to SIRDI to improve the mobility and efficiency of field officers. More recently, in March 2026, IT and field equipment were provided to strengthen operational capacity and support data-driven decision-making within the sector.

CRESAP is a US$25 million initiative financed by the World Bank, designed to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience in Belize. The project supports farmers through a matching-grant program and strengthens the capacity of key public institutions to deliver sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural solutions.