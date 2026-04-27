Taiwanese Naval Squadron Concludes Regional Tour in Belize

The Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy’s goodwill fleet made a historic return to Belize on Thursday, April 22nd, as part of the 2026 Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron. The visit marked the conclusion of the squadron’s regional tour, which included stops in St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The three Taiwanese naval vessels and their personnel were welcomed by Belizean officials, including members of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG). BCG Vice Commandant San Pedro’s Alma Pinelo described the visit as an exciting moment for the organization’s service members.

Pinelo told The Sun that the BCG assisted with planning, provided security, participated in diving alongside Taiwanese divers, and engaged with officers and sailors aboard one of the visiting vessels, which was open to tours. “Taiwan is a very important partner for the BCG, especially as we have several cadets at their Naval Academy,” Pinelo said.

One of those Belizean cadets, Rasheed Broaster, is currently training at the Taiwanese Naval Academy and was part of the squadron that traveled aboard one of the ships from Taiwan.

Pinelo added that the fleet’s visit reflects Taiwan’s continued commitment to supporting Belize’s military development. “The Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy is a highly trained and professional military,” she said. “It was a true pleasure to host them in the country. For me personally, it was especially meaningful, as one of my classmates from the Senior Staff and Command College was also part of this visiting tour as an officer.”

Pinelo, who previously participated in training programs in Taiwan, was promoted to Vice Commandant of the BCG during a change of command ceremony held on January 29th, 2026.

Francis Usher, Chief Executive Officer at the Ministry of National Defense and Border Security, said the visit marks more than 37 years of diplomatic relations between Belize and Taiwan. “Taiwan has invested in our most important resource—our Belizean people,” Usher said. “Several officers in the Belize Defense Force and the Coast Guard have been trained in Taiwan, including through professional military education at high-level institutions. We continue to benefit from strong capacity-building partnerships.”

Usher also noted Belize’s continued support for Taiwan on the international stage, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions with mainland China.

The last visit by Taiwanese naval ships to Belize was in April 2013, also as part of a regional diplomatic tour to strengthen ties. Similar to the current visit, that engagement included receptions, marching band performances, and cultural showcases highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two nations.