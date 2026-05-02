Belize and Mexico Strengthen Cross-Border Cooperation

Press Release, Belmopan, April 30, 2026. Health authorities from Belize and Mexico came together for a Binational Vaccination Week in the Americas ceremony on April 29, 2026, reaffirming their shared commitment to protecting communities, especially those along shared borders, through expanded immunization coverage and strengthened public health cooperation.

The ceremony formed part of the 2026 Vaccination Week in the Americas initiative, held in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) under the theme, “Your decision makes a difference: Immunization for all.”

Representatives from both countries highlighted the importance of vaccines in preventing the spread of diseases such as Measles, Polio, and Whooping Cough, while emphasizing the need to reach underserved and mobile populations in border communities.

During the event, Belizean and Mexican health officials pledged continued collaboration to:

• Increase childhood and routine immunization coverage

• Strengthen cross-border disease surveillance and response systems

• Promote public awareness and confidence in vaccines

• Improve access to immunization services in vulnerable communities

• Support regional efforts to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases in the Americas

Officials underscored that immunization remains one of the most effective public health measures for saving lives and preventing outbreaks. The ceremony also reflected the strong partnership between Belize and Mexico in advancing regional health security and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.

Vaccination Week in the Americas is an annual regional initiative being observed this year from April 25 to May 2, mobilizing countries across the hemisphere to promote the benefits of vaccines and improve immunization access for all populations.