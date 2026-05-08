Belize and Cuba Advance Cooperation in Disaster Risk Management

Belize and Cuba took steps to advance cooperation in disaster risk management on May 5th, when the Honorable Henry Charles Usher, Belize’s Minister of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management, met with a high-level Cuban delegation at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) headquarters. The meeting formed part of Cuba’s official visit to Belize from May 1st to 5th.

The discussions centered on strengthening bilateral collaboration in disaster risk management, climate resilience, and technical exchanges. The Cuban delegation was led by First Deputy Minister Rudy Montero Mata and included experts Bárbara Calcedo Cuba, Ceferino Julio Santarén Suárez, and Pedro Julio Ruiz Hernández. Belizean officials present included Chief Executive Officer Rolando Zetina and NEMO National Emergency Coordinator Daniel Mendez.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed a draft concept note for a joint support program, discussed a proposed exchange initiative, and explored the possibility of a Belizean delegation visiting Cuba. Building on the longstanding collaboration between NEMO and CITMA, discussions also centered on sharing expertise in early warning systems, hazard monitoring, and disaster preparedness.

The dialogue emphasized the need to standardize municipal hazard analysis, strengthen vulnerability assessments, and integrate climate change considerations into national planning. Proposed areas of cooperation included the deployment of Cuban experts to Belize for training and capacity building, as well as further exchanges on NEMO’s national programs.

This engagement reflects the strong historical ties between Belize and Cuba, including Cuba’s longstanding support through medical brigades and technical cooperation. Both countries continue to face shared Caribbean vulnerabilities such as hurricanes and climate-related impacts, reinforcing the importance of regional collaboration.

Minister Usher underscored the value of such partnerships, stating that they are critical to strengthening Belize’s national resilience and improving preparedness and response capabilities at all levels. The Cuban delegation likewise reaffirmed its commitment to supporting disaster risk reduction efforts.

Looking ahead, the strengthened cooperation is expected to lead to expanded joint initiatives, increased technical exchanges, and improved risk management tools in Belize. A potential follow-up visit by Belizean representatives to Cuba could further solidify these efforts and enhance regional resilience in the face of growing climate challenges.