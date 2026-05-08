Belize Earns Top Honor at Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards

The 17th Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development, held in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, culminated with the Sustainable Tourism Awards Ceremony on April 30th. Hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in partnership with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the event recognized some of the region’s leading environmental stewards.

Awards were presented in the categories of Excellence in Sustainable Tourism, Destination Stewardship and Resilience, Community-Based Tourism, and Regenerative Tourism. Belize secured top honors during the ceremony, with Turneffe Flats receiving the Excellence in Sustainable Tourism Award. The recognition highlighted the organization’s longstanding commitment to environmental conservation, responsible tourism practices, and community engagement, further positioning Belize as a leader in sustainable tourism development.

Other awards included the Regenerative Tourism Award, presented to the Turks and Caicos Islands National Trust for initiatives that go beyond sustainability to create positive impacts in ecosystem restoration and cultural preservation. Guyana’s Rewa Eco-Lodge in Toka Village received the Community-Based Tourism Award, while the Jamaica Social Investment Fund – REDI II Program earned the Destination Stewardship and Resilience Award.

Established in 2000, the awards recognize individuals, organizations, and initiatives that exemplify excellence in Caribbean sustainability. These are featured in the CTO’s Sustainable and Regenerative Tourism Good Practices database. The 2026 conference, held on Ambergris Caye, focused on integrating blue, green, and orange economies.

The conference brought together more than 350 attendees from 29 countries, along with 55 speakers and 35 student ambassadors. Officially opened on April 27th, the event provided a platform for participants to explore innovative strategies, share best practices, and strengthen partnerships to advance sustainability and resilience across the region’s tourism sector.

Discussions throughout the conference focused on key themes, including climate resilience, community engagement, regenerative tourism, and destination stewardship.

According to the BTB, a highlight of the conference was the “Sustainability-in-Action” site tours, which gave delegates firsthand exposure to Belize’s sustainable tourism initiatives. Participants visited locations such as the Lamanai Archaeological Reserve in the Orange Walk District, The Lodge at Chaa Creek in the Cayo District, Hol Chan Marine Reserve south of Ambergris Caye, and Hopkins Village in the Stann Creek District. These tours showcased practical examples of conservation, community-based tourism, and responsible destination management.

BTB Director of Tourism Evan Tillett thanked participants for their support and encouraged continued collaboration in promoting sustainable practices across the Caribbean. The conference was considered a success, serving as a key forum for knowledge exchange and regional cooperation, while reaffirming the region’s commitment to a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism industry.