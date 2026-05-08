Civil Aviation Hosts Public Consultation on Belize Drone Regulations

The Belize Department of Civil Aviation held a public consultation on draft regulations for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, on Wednesday, May 6th. The event, from 9AM to 12PM at the St. Catherine Academy Mercy Center in Belize City, offered a virtual participation option via Zoom. Registration was made available online ahead of the session, and the consultation was attended by stakeholders, including drone operators, hobbyists, and members of the public.

The consultation formed part of ongoing efforts to establish a formal legal framework for drone use in Belize, aimed at balancing innovation with safety, security, and privacy. Attendees were allowed to share concerns, provide suggestions, and contribute technical input to ensure the proposed regulations reflect real-world needs.

Drone usage has increased significantly across the country, including in San Pedro, where real estate companies widely use them to capture aerial property footage and by content creators producing tourism and media content. However, the absence of comprehensive regulations has raised concerns about potential risks to manned aircraft and privacy issues. While informal guidelines have existed, the proposed regulations aim to standardize drone operations nationwide.

Department officials emphasized the importance of transparency throughout the process. “This consultation represents an open and transparent effort to ensure that Belize’s drone regulations are practical, safe, and responsive to the needs of all airspace users,” they stated. “We strongly encourage anyone with a stake in drone operations to make their voices heard.”

One real estate agent in San Pedro shared his perspective, noting that in other countries, drones of certain sizes and weights are permitted with fewer restrictions. He expressed hope that the regulations will be finalized soon, allowing operators in Belize to use drones more freely and within a clear legal framework.

The proposed regulations are expected to improve airspace management and support safer growth in industries such as tourism and real estate. Local operators remain optimistic that the new rules will be implemented before the end of the year, allowing for more structured and responsible drone use in areas like San Pedro.