Ministry of Investment and UNIDO Present Preliminary Findings on Belize’s Industrial Strategy

Press Release, Belmopan, May 21, 2026. The Office of the Prime Minister, through the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU) in the Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), is developing Belize’s first Industrial Strategy with Green and Blue Industrial Policies. The validation workshop for the preliminary country diagnostics and research findings was held at the UWI Conference Center in Belize City. It brought together over 50 participants, including senior government officials and private sector stakeholders.

The preliminary strategy identified three green and three blue economic activities that have the potential to be profitable and can diversify the Belizean economy. The methodology included an analysis of the value chains associated with the six priority economic activities. The green value chains with significant growth potential are cacao and chocolate, coconut, and bio-based industrial products (including bioenergy, compostables, and agro-processing). The blue value chains highlighted are seaweed, fisheries and aquaculture, and boatbuilding.

By adopting a green and blue industrial policy approach, Belize seeks to promote value addition and improve productivity and competitiveness through resource efficiency and environmentally sustainable industrialization, aligning with global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The validation session underscored Belize’s commitment to diversifying its economy, enhancing productivity, and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Present at the validation session were Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO, Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Investment and Civil Aviation; Mrs. Beverly Wade, CEO, Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation; Dr. Nobuya Haraguchi, Chief of the Economic Research Section, UNIDO; and Mr. Dominic Koc, Junior Research Economist, UNIDO.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU) in the Ministry of Investment; BELTRAIDE; the Economic Development Council; the Ministry of Agriculture and New Growth Industries; the Directorate General for Foreign Trade; the Public-Private Partnership Unit; the University of Belize; the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and other government and non-governmental organizations. The Ministry highlights the participation of the private sector stakeholders representing the six economic activities that have been prioritized.

The Industrial Strategy with Blue and Green Industrial Policies is poised to guide Belize toward a new era of economic growth, higher-value economic activities, resilience, innovation, and environmental responsibility.