Belize Halts High-Rise Construction in Four Coastal Areas

On May 21st, the Belize Cabinet approved a temporary six-month moratorium on the approval and construction of high-rise buildings in four coastal communities. The freeze applies to any structure exceeding 45 feet in height or more than three floors in Caye Caulker Village, Hopkins Village, the Placencia Peninsula, and Sittee River Village.

According to the government, the moratorium was implemented to allow adequate time for comprehensive public consultations and technical assessments regarding the impact of high-density and vertical development in these areas. Authorities determined that immediate regulatory review was necessary to prevent uncontrolled construction from significantly altering the character of Belize’s coastal communities. The moratorium specifically halts new approvals while environmental and social impacts associated with vertical development are studied.

Before this decision, the government had already introduced a one-year moratorium on new dock permits in March, signaling a broader effort to regulate coastal development. Belize Rural South Area Representative Andre Perez had previously identified Caye Caulker as particularly vulnerable to overdevelopment, stressing the importance of preserving the island’s traditional charm and identity. The freeze on dock construction set the stage for the current high-rise moratorium, reflecting growing concerns about rapid, unregulated coastal expansion.

Perez emphasized the need to protect local identity during interviews on May 27th. “Caye Caulker is very special in terms of the quaintness we want to maintain. We don’t want to make overdevelopment take over that place and have high-rise buildings overtaking, and then we compromise the charm of the town,” Perez stated.

He added that similar planning measures are now being considered for San Pedro. “By extension, right now we’re working on the San Pedro plan as well to say enough is enough,” Perez said.

The impact of the moratorium could extend beyond the four affected communities, as the move may signal a shift in Belize’s national coastal development policies. Should the consultations and technical reviews identify significant environmental or social risks associated with high-density construction, the government could choose to extend the freeze or introduce permanent building height restrictions.

With Perez confirming that discussions regarding development controls in San Pedro are already underway, other coastal communities could potentially face similar planning regulations in the future. The six-month review period is expected to help determine whether Belize adopts stricter nationwide policies on vertical development or continues along its current path of coastal expansion.