San Pedro General Hospital Faces Delays and Rising Construction Costs, but Construction Presses Ahead

Construction of the San Pedro/Caye Caulker General Hospital, south of San Pedro Town, continues amid reports of projected cost overruns. Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez addressed the matter on Wednesday, May 27th, during a site tour showcasing the progress of the anticipated medical facility. While Perez confirmed that additional costs are being discussed, he stated that the projected overrun is nowhere near the reported $15 million. Although he could not provide an exact figure, Perez assured island residents that the state-of-the-art hospital, expected to become the second-largest medical facility in Belize, will be completed with a tentative opening date set for early 2027.

The hospital represents a major investment in San Pedro and is being funded through a US$16.5 million grant from the people and Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Perez referenced recent comments made by Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño regarding increases in labor and construction material costs.

“There is a discussion in terms of the cost of labor and construction material. At this time, it continues to be built under the allocated budget, and the discussion is that the cost will go up a little more,” Perez explained. “We do not have the figure yet. It is being looked at and discussed between the Ministry of Finance, the contractor, and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

Perez emphasized that the delay in completing the hospital is not due to a lack of funding, but rather ongoing labor challenges. According to him, sourcing sufficient workers for the project has proven difficult. He also clarified that construction continues under the original grant allocation and that those funds have not yet been exhausted.

Regarding construction materials, Perez noted significant increases in the cost of cement, steel, fuel, and other building supplies. He referred to the Prime Minister’s remarks that once the final deficit is determined, discussions will be held with Taiwanese counterparts regarding possible assistance with additional funding. If needed, the Government of Belize will seek funding from alternative sources. “Either way, as the prime minister said, the hospital will be completed because it is essential,” Perez stated.

Members of the media were given a guided tour of the construction site led by David Schart, who provides technical support to the contractor. Schart explained that the project spans approximately 37,000 square feet and will include 45 patient beds, sterilization and isolation rooms, operating theaters, laboratory services, a pharmacy, maternity ward, morgue and autopsy facilities, a kitchen, and housing accommodations for medical staff.

Once completed, the hospital is expected to significantly improve healthcare services for residents of Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, reducing the need for patients to travel to the mainland for emergency and specialized medical care.

In terms of staffing, the facility is projected to require approximately 250 full-time employees. Perez noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), alongside other government authorities, will be responsible for recruiting personnel. It has previously been mentioned that, if necessary, qualified healthcare workers from CARICOM member states may also be considered for employment.

This marks the third official inspection of the project. The first took place in November 2024 and was led by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, His Excellency Dr. Lin Chia-lung, following the groundbreaking ceremony held in March of that year. The second inspection occurred in July 2025 and included representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Finance. Newly appointed Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency Amino C. Y. Chi is expected to visit the site in June of this year.