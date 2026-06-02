Guatemalan Military Continues to Challenge BDF Presence in Sarstoon River

Guatemalan military incursions into Belize’s southern waters near the Sarstoon River were once again reported after a video shared on May 28th showed Guatemalan soldiers confronting members of the Belize Defense Force (BDF). The incident did not escalate, despite Guatemalan military personnel repeatedly approaching the Belizean patrol and insisting that they were operating within Guatemalan territory. The Belizean soldiers stood firm, informing their counterparts that they were in Belizean waters.

Belize continues to maintain that the Sarstoon River forms part of its southern boundary with neighboring Guatemala. However, Guatemala disputes this position, claiming ownership of the entire river. In the video, a Guatemalan soldier can be heard demanding that the BDF leave the area and repeatedly stating that the waters belong to Guatemala. The soldiers also instructed the BDF personnel to speak Spanish rather than English.

The Belizean patrol stood its ground and continued warning the Guatemalan naval vessel that it was entering Belizean waters. A BDF officer professionally cautioned the Guatemalan personnel, reminding them to maintain a safe distance from the Belizean vessel and respect Belize’s sovereignty over the eastern portion of the river. While the video does not show how the encounter ended, authorities confirmed that the situation did not escalate despite the tense exchange.

The video of the confrontation has raised concerns among many Belizeans. In response, the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Defense and Border Security, Francis Usher, issued an informal statement. He confirmed that such encounters are not isolated incidents but rather a routine feature of operations in the area.

“Tensions in the Sarstoon persist daily, but the brave men and women of the Belize Defense Force stand firm and ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity remain intact,” Usher said.

Usher explained that the BDF is supported by the Belize Coast Guard (BCG), which maintains a nearby presence and is ready to assist if necessary. He added that operational tactics have been adjusted to strengthen security efforts, including deploying additional and larger vessels and increasing manpower.

The ministry also confirmed ongoing communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to officials, incidents occurring in the Sarstoon River area continue to be documented and formally raised through diplomatic channels.

Many Belizeans believe that the BDF and BCG operating in these sensitive areas require additional resources. Some have argued that larger vessels and upgraded equipment would help ensure that Belizean security forces are not easily intimidated during such encounters. Members of the public have also urged the government to seek greater involvement from the Organization of American States (OAS), which has historically monitored and helped address tensions between the two countries.

In the meantime, such incidents are expected to continue until the International Court of Justice (ICJ) resolves Guatemala’s long-standing territorial, maritime, and insular claim to Belize. The case has advanced to the oral hearing stage, which is expected to begin later this year at the court’s headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.