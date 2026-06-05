Belize Hosts LXV Meeting of OLACDE Council of Experts

Press Release, Belmopan, June 2, 2026. The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, proudly hosted the LXV Meeting of the Council of Experts of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLACDE) on May 27–28, 2026, bringing together technical experts and energy representatives from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Held in Belize City, the meeting welcomed delegates from 19 of OLACDE’s 27 Member States. It served as the organization’s principal technical coordination forum in preparation for the upcoming LVI Meeting of Energy Ministers. Discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation mechanisms and developing coordinated responses to evolving energy challenges, including geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility, climate change, digital transformation, and the transition toward cleaner energy systems.

Andrés Rebolledo, Executive Secretary of OLACDE, emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in navigating today’s complex energy landscape.

“At a time when the international geopolitical landscape and global energy markets are experiencing heightened volatility, Latin America and the Caribbean are demonstrating unity in confronting uncertainty through technological transformation and social inclusion. Driven by this context, we have included these priority topics in the agenda of the Board of Experts, centering the region’s focus on artificial intelligence and digitalization, circular economy strategies, accelerating electrification for the energy transition, and ensuring gender equality alongside active youth participation,” said Rebolledo.

In his opening address, Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, in his capacity as President, underscored the critical role of regional cooperation in addressing shared energy challenges and shaping a more secure, sustainable future for the region.

“No single country possesses all the answers, but together, through cooperation, solidarity, and shared experience, we can collectively shape a more secure and sustainable future for Latin America and the Caribbean,” Minister Chebat stated.

The Minister reflected on the history of OLACDE, noting that the organization was established during a period of global energy uncertainty and continues to serve as a vital platform for regional integration. He emphasized that many challenges faced during past energy crises remain relevant today.

Minister Chebat highlighted Belize’s ongoing energy transformation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national energy security through strategic investments in renewable energy and grid modernization. Notably, he announced that Belize has launched a tender for 80 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic capacity, complemented by the deployment of 40 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enhance grid reliability, flexibility, and resilience.

“This initiative is not simply about adding megawatts to the grid. It is about transforming the way we think about energy security,” Minister Chebat remarked.

The Council of Experts reviewed strategic initiatives related to regional energy planning, digital transformation, institutional modernization, energy integration, capacity development, and the application of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) within the energy sector. The meeting also explored approaches to demand electrification and circular economy principles as part of a broader regional energy transition agenda.

Hosting the LXV Council of Experts reinforces Belize’s growing leadership within the Caribbean energy sector. It further reflects the country’s commitment to fostering high-level technical dialogue, regional integration, and collaborative solutions that advance sustainable development throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Belize reaffirmed its support for OLACDE’s mission and its dedication to working alongside regional partners to build energy systems that are secure, sustainable, affordable, and resilient for future generations.