Friday, June 5, 2026
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GOB Hosts Regional Workshop on Strengthening Digital Resilience in the Caribbean

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Press Release, Belmopan, June 3, 2026. The Regional Workshop on Strengthening Digital Resilience was held in Belize City at the Grand Resort and Residences from June 2-3, 2026. The event brings together regional policymakers, technical experts, and key international and strategic partners, such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the European Union (EU). The workshop aims to enhance collaboration on safeguarding critical government data and ensuring the continuity of public services across the Caribbean.
The opening day focused on the technical foundations of digital resilience, including infrastructure requirements, data protection considerations, and governance frameworks needed to strengthen national systems against disruption. These discussions are particularly relevant for Caribbean countries, where natural disasters have historically impacted both physical and digital infrastructure.
Central to the dialogue is the Data Embassy model, an innovative approach that enables countries to securely store encrypted copies of critical government data in partner states while maintaining full sovereignty over that data. This model provides a practical pathway for ensuring government continuity and protecting sensitive information before, during, and after a crisis.
Sessions on the first day explored key topics such as the strategic role of data centers, institutional arrangements for resilience, and legal and governance considerations related to digital sovereignty. Participants also examined international precedents and discussed how such frameworks can be adapted to the Caribbean context.
The workshop will continue with a high-level policy dialogue, where regional leaders and senior government officials will engage in discussions on political commitment, strategic partnerships, and collective approaches to protecting data sovereignty. The event is also expected to culminate in the review and signing of the Declaration of Belize City, reinforcing a shared regional commitment to advancing digital resilience.
The participation of regional ministers, international partners, and technical experts underscores Belize’s leadership in driving digital transformation and resilience initiatives across the Caribbean.

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