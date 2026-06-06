Belize is proud to be represented at Posidonia 2026 in Athens, Greece

Press Release – From 1–5 June 2026, the International Merchant Marine Registry of Belize (IMMARBE), together with the Belize High Seas Fisheries Unit, lead Belize’s national pavilion at one of the world’s premier international shipping exhibitions.

With participation from Finance Belize and the Belize Companies and Corporate Affairs Registry, Belize is showcasing a comprehensive range of maritime, corporate, and financial services opportunities to global shipowners, operators, service providers, financiers, and industry stakeholders.

At the center of Belize’s maritime offering is the Belize Ship Registry, which serves a fleet of more than 800 vessels worldwide. For over 35 years, IMMARBE has provided efficient, accessible, and service-oriented ship registry services, supported by a global network of 29 Deputy Registrars.

This year’s participation is especially meaningful as it marks the first major international engagement of Mr. Abilio Domínguez in his capacity as Managing Director of IMMARBE. His participation reflects IMMARBE’s continued focus on strengthening stakeholder engagement, advancing the strategic development of the Registry, and reinforcing Belize’s commitment to high standards of maritime administration, regulatory compliance, and customer service.

As part of Belize’s participation, IMMARBE will also host a Recognition Cocktail Reception in honour of our global network of Deputy Registrars, whose dedication and service continue to play an important role in supporting the growth, visibility, and international presence of the Belize Ship Registry.

Through Posidonia 2026, Belize continues to promote the Belize flag, strengthen international partnerships, and position the country as a responsive, service-driven, and internationally engaged maritime jurisdiction.