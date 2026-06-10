On Sunday, June 7th, the cargo ship Asian Katra docked at Havana’s port carrying 1,700 tons of food and humanitarian supplies jointly sent by Belize and Mexico. The vessel arrived as Cuba faces severe economic and energy hardships, with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirming that the aid came from both countries to provide much-needed assistance.

The aid shipment was organized to help address Cuba’s ongoing crisis, which includes prolonged blackouts, fuel scarcity, and food shortages. A U.S. energy blockade that began in late January 2026 halted oil shipments to the island, deepening one of the worst economic crises in Cuba’s recent history. Belize contributed approximately $250,000 worth of essential items, including cleaning supplies, canned goods, batteries, flashlights, and medication.

This humanitarian effort builds on Belize’s existing record of regional solidarity. The country previously participated in emergency response efforts following Hurricane Melissa in November 2025 and has now joined regular aid shipments to Cuba, strengthening a network of external support from multiple nations. The Belizean contribution was coordinated through the Government of Belize alongside the Government of Mexico, solidarity organizations, and Cuban communities abroad. Minister responsible for NEMO, the stated that the decision to provide aid reflects Belize’s longstanding friendship and cooperation with Cuba, particularly at a time when many Belizeans studying on the island are affected by ongoing hardships.

Cuban officials expressed gratitude for the assistance. Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez described the shipment as “a gesture of brotherhood,” carrying “immense significance for the Cuban people, who are heroically resisting the brutal energy blockade, the extreme intensification of the embargo, and the military threat from the U.S. government.” President Díaz-Canel also shared his appreciation, stating, “We appreciate the supportive embrace in such difficult times.”

The 1,700-ton shipment was distributed to the Cuban population through state and private entities. The aid adds to recent international support efforts, including a 100,000-ton vessel from Colombia that departed on June 5th and a previous shipment from Mexico and Uruguay that docked in Havana last month. As multiple nations continue to send assistance, Cuba’s structural challenges remain significant. Still, the regional solidarity demonstrated by these efforts highlights growing cooperation between the Caribbean and Latin America during times of crisis.