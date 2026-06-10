Government of Belize Showcases Strategic Investment Opportunities in Belize at IX AMERIC Business Summit 2026

Press Release, Belmopan, June 10, 2026. The Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Investment, through the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU) and BELTRAIDE, participated in the IX AMERIC Business Summit 2026, held from June 4–7, 2026, under the theme “De la Frontera al Futuro: Chetumal, Quintana Roo como Plataforma Estratégica para Nuevos Mercados,” at the Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The invitation for the Ministry of Investment to participate was issued by the summit organizer, AMERIC AC, a Mexican association with more than 560 businesses in the construction sector, including manufacturers and service providers. Belize, alongside the Government of the Mexican State of Quintana Roo, delivered a presentation titled “Development of New Markets for Mexico through Chetumal,” highlighting the Belize/Mexico border region as a logistics, industrial, and commercial corridor connecting Mexico with Belize and the wider CARICOM market.

Belize’s participation in the summit allowed the Ministry of Investment to emphasize the growing partnership between Belize and the Mexican State of Quintana Roo, and the opportunities to expand trade, improve logistics and infrastructure, and attract investment. Belize’s role as a gateway to the CARICOM market and its growing integration into regional supply chains were also highlighted.

The Port of Belize Project was also featured as a major initiative that is being designed to leverage the manufacturing, maritime, and logistics capacity held between southern Mexico and Belize, and to use these to stimulate market entry of new products into CARICOM member states.

Participating companies from Mexico included: Poliflex, Kobrex, Argos, Tecnotray, Cross Line/Expo Electrica, Hubbell, Condumex, and Trade Electric, along with representatives from the Secretaría de Desarrollo Económico of Quintana Roo and the Office of the Governor of the Mexican State of Quintana Roo. Representing the Government of Belize were Mr. Lincoln Blake, Director of the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit, Ministry of Investment, and Mr. Ishmael Quiroz, Executive Director of BELTRAIDE, accompanied by technical staff from both organizations.