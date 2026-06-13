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Select Senior Justices of the Peace Undergo Specialized Training to Strengthen Protection for Victims of Domestic Violence

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Press Release, Belize City, Belize, June 11, 2026. The Attorney General’s Ministry, in collaboration with the Belize Judiciary, the Family Court, and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, officially commenced a two-day training programme for Select Senior Justices of the Peace at ITVET in Belize City.
The initiative forms part of the implementation of the Justices of the Peace (Amendment) Act, 2025, which introduces the designation of Select Senior Justices of the Peace and empowers qualified officers to issue emergency Interim Protection Orders in specific circumstances when a magistrate is unavailable.
The opening ceremony featured remarks from Hon. Anthony Sylvestre, Attorney General of Belize; Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez, Minister of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs; Hon. Danny Madrid, Sr., President of the Justice of the Peace Association; Hon. Shanti Morrison-Novelo, Director of the Family Court; and concluding remarks by Her Worship, Chief Magistrate Deborah Rogers.
The comprehensive training programme equips Select Senior Justices of the Peace with the legal knowledge, procedural guidance, and trauma-informed practices necessary to carry out their responsibilities effectively. Participants will receive instruction on the legal framework governing Interim Protection Orders, the scope and limits of their authority, record-keeping obligations, communication with vulnerable persons, and the practical procedures for processing emergency applications.
The introduction of Select Senior Justices of the Peace helps address a critical gap in access to protection by allowing emergency Interim Protection Orders to be issued in urgent situations, including outside normal court hours, during court closures, or when immediate access to a magistrate is not reasonably possible.
This initiative reflects the Government of Belize’s continued commitment to strengthening the justice system, enhancing protection mechanisms for survivors of domestic violence, and ensuring that vulnerable individuals have timely and effective legal safeguards.

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