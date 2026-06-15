Belize on the Path to Update its Protected Areas Plan with IOM and EU Support

The National Biodiversity Office (NBIO), under the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, has begun updating the National Protected Areas Policy and System Plan (NPAPSP), with technical support from IOM and funding from the European Union (EU), under an EU-IOM Integrated Border Management (IBM) initiative.

This update is being pursued alongside the advancement of Belize’s IBM approach, particularly in western and southern regions where protected areas and border governance challenges overlap, making stronger conservation coordination essential to effective IBM.

The updated Policy and Plan will define a comprehensive and ambitious roadmap for the development and management of Belize’s network of protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures. These areas—including forests, marine reserves, and heritage sites across the country—help protect water sources, support jobs in tourism and fisheries, and sustain community livelihoods. Their effective management is critical for both conservation and Belize’s long-term resilience.

Consultations involve a wide range of stakeholders, including government agencies, co-managers, local communities, Indigenous Peoples, gender-responsive voices, and the private sector. This collaborative approach is vital to Belize’s co-management model, which relies on meaningful partnerships between the Government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Director of the NBIO, Mr. Saul Cruz, highlights that, “The update was overdue, with the NPAPSP dating back to 2005. It is expected that the new Policy and Plan reflect a ten-year strategy, aligning with the 2025 – 2035 National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan and other national strategies. It will reflect the all-of-society approach and ownership, emphasizing the role of government, civil society organisations, communities, and indigenous people in its implementation.”

The partnership with the EU and IOM provides a unique opportunity to also support co-managers through training, equipment, and much-needed grant support to improve intelligence-based enforcement and day-to-day monitoring of protected areas.

To ensure national ownership, the entire process is overseen by a National Steering Committee chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belize.

A revised NPAPSP is expected to be ready for national review and validation by government, co-managers, and other key stakeholders towards the end of 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Saul Cruz, Director, National Biodiversity Office

Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management

Tel: +501-828-9056, 828-9055

Email: info.nbio@environment.gov.bz</em

Idelki Familia, Programme Officer

International Organization for Migration Belize

Tel: +501-223-9500

Email: ifamilia@iom.int

Elizabeth Lanzi Mazzocchini – Communication Coordinator

Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas

Tel. +501 6149186

Email: Elizabeth-Mary.LANZI-MAZZOCCHINI@eeas.europa.eu