Belize and Mexico Meet on Economic Cooperation to Strengthen Ties

Press Release, Belmopan, June 22, 2026. High-level delegations representing the Government of Belize, the Mexican Federal Government, and the State of Quintana Roo met on June 19, 2026, at the Princess Las Vegas Conference Room at the Santa Elena border to advance the ongoing regional cooperation and strategic partnership between Belize and Mexico. The meeting focused on planning several initiatives for investment promotion, trade, and other economic development initiatives through the creation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Belize and the Mexican State of Quintana Roo.

The discussions included several key pillars of the bilateral relationship, most notably investment promotion, coordination to attract synchronized factories in Belize and Quintana Roo, and plans to integrate the multimodal transportation system of the region for cargo and passengers between Belize and Quintana Roo, especially through the Tren Maya.

Key Highlights of the meeting included:

Belize and Mexico cooperating to access the CARICOM market;

The demand profile in the larger CARICOM jurisdictions;

Mexico’s poles or centers of economic development (Polos De Desarrollo), including the industrial park (Resinto Fiscal) in Chetumal, Quintana Roo;

The Industrial opportunities in agrobusiness, agro processing, manufacturing, and energy;

Development of synchronized factories and an investment promotion strategy to supply the CARICOM market;

Updates on the Memorandum of Understanding between Belize and Quintana Roo;

Development of logistics and secondary transformation industries between Quintana Roo and Belize; Belize Mexico Friendship Week.

The collaboration between the Government of Belize and the State of Quintana Roo will facilitate meaningful business collaboration between the private sectors of both parties, promising easier information-sharing and providing greater business opportunities within a short time.

Officials present at the meeting included Mrs. Narda Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Prime Minister, Investment and Civil Aviation; Mr. Neri Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer, Corozal Free Zone; Mr. Lincoln Blake, Director of the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit, Ministry of Investment; Ms. Carmen Sosa of the Economic Development Council (EDC); and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and BELTRAIDE.

The delegation from Mexico included Mr. Carlos Imanol, Director General para Centroamérica y el Caribe, Secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de México; Mr. Paul Carillo, Secretario de Desarrollo Económico del Estado de Quintana Roo; Ms. Martha Lizzeth Pacheco, Responsable del Polo de Desarrollo Económico para el Bienestar de Chetumal; Ingeniero Artemio Santos Santos, Coordinador del Gabinete de Políticas Públicas y Proyectos Emblemáticos del Despacho de la Gobernatura; Maestro Antonio Benitez Dominguez, Subsecretario de Desarrollo Económico; and Dr. Pedro Citlac Chargoy Loustaunau, Asesor en Políticas Públicas y Proyectos Emblemáticos del Despacho de la Gobernatura.