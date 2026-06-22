Belize Hosts 14th National Climate Outlook Forum to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Preparedness

Press Relase, Belmopan, June 22, 2026. The National Meteorological Service of Belize (NMS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management and development partners, officially opened the 14th Annual National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF) on Friday, June 19, 2026, under the theme, “Strengthening Disaster Risk Management and Resilience through Climate Services in the Context of El Niño and Climate Extremes.”

The annual forum brings together government agencies, regional and international organizations, development partners, academia, the private sector, and civil society to examine current and projected climate conditions and strengthen Belize’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to climate-related hazards.

As climate variability and extreme weather events continue to affect countries around the world, the National Climate Outlook Forum serves as a vital platform for promoting collaboration, enhancing the use of climate information in decision-making, and ensuring that key sectors have access to timely and reliable data to support planning and preparedness efforts.

Over the course of the two-day forum, participants will engage in presentations, discussions, and technical sessions focused on:

Seasonal climate and hurricane outlooks;

El Niño and climate extremes and their implications for Belize;

Disaster risk management and preparedness measures;

Ongoing climate-related initiatives and partnerships;

Advancements in technology, climate, and youth development, and local and international data collection and transmission;

Sectoral climate impacts and resilience planning; and

Strengthening climate services and coordination mechanisms.

Participants will also examine how climate information can be better integrated into national planning and decision-making processes, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, disaster risk management, food security, and community resilience. The forum further provides an opportunity for stakeholders to identify emerging challenges, share experiences and best practices, and develop practical recommendations for strengthening coordination and building resilience across Belize.

Special sessions throughout the forum will highlight ongoing initiatives designed to improve weather and climate monitoring, strengthen early warning systems, expand observational networks, and promote community-based approaches to resilience building. Discussions will also explore opportunities for greater youth engagement and the role of innovation and technology in advancing climate services and improving the accessibility of climate information.

Now in its fourteenth year, the National Climate Outlook Forum remains an important mechanism for bridging climate science and policy, fostering dialogue among stakeholders, and promoting the use of climate services as a cornerstone of sustainable development and disaster risk reduction in Belize.