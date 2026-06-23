San Pedro Hosts Public Service Information Day

The annual Belize Public Service Information Day was held on June 19th in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The event took place at Central Park and featured various government departments and public officers based in San Pedro. Informational booths were set up to share valuable services and resources with the many island residents who stopped by.

Public Service Day is celebrated globally on June 23rd, and the Government of Belize, one of the country’s largest employers, recognizes the contributions of public officers nationwide. Many public officers serving in San Pedro come from other parts of Belize and perform essential government functions that benefit the public. During the annual event, participating agencies showcased their work, networked with one another, and gathered public feedback to improve service delivery.

This year’s event featured representatives from the Elections and Boundaries Department, San Pedro Fire Service, Family Support and Gender Affairs Department, Labor Department, Customs and Excise Department, San Pedro Police Formation, and the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, including its dental team. Other participating agencies included the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the Ministry of Education, the Immigration Department, the Belize Coast Guard, and the Belize Tax Service. Each booth provided printed informational materials and answered questions from attendees.

At the conclusion of the fair, a raffle was held. Public officers had been tasked with selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 cash prize. Members of the Public Service National Committee conducted the drawing, and Kaylin Kay drew the winning ticket. Her father collected the prize on her behalf following the raffle.

The annual Public Service Information Day serves as an opportunity to highlight the work of government departments and the dedicated public officers who serve the country. The national observance also recognizes and celebrates the hard work and contributions of public servants across Belize.