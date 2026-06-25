Area Representative Andre Perez Clarifies Allegations Over Pantry Program

Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, has responded to allegations of nepotism after a grocery store owned by one of his relatives was identified as a participant in his constituency’s pantry assistance program. Social media posts alleged that Perez’s office was favoring the business by directing food voucher recipients to redeem their coupons there. Perez dismissed the claims as politically motivated, stating that the pantry program operates through several grocery stores and is intended to assist families in need with basic food items.

Speaking to the media in Belize City on June 25th, Perez clarified that the grocery store in question is not the only business participating in the program. He said the store receives the smallest share of the initiative and has been supplying grocery bags on a limited scale for the past five months.

“There are times when a month has passed, and payment for their services has not been provided, and that store continues to provide,” Perez said. “That store provides the basic food items, and those allegations are unfair. I can clearly say that everything is being done legally, ethically, and morally to help a young Belizean couple who are business owners. The only thing they talk about is that it is my relative.”

Addressing accountability, Perez said the program is subject to reconciliation and reporting requirements before it receives funding from the central government. He maintained that proper procedures are followed to ensure transparency.

Perez further explained that the grocery bag program assists senior citizens in need in both San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. He added that transparency and accountability remain priorities within his office. “I can be criticized and attacked, but when some people engage in malicious allegations involving family members who are innocent, it is unfair,” he said.

Residents expressed mixed opinions regarding the matter. Some said the program provides much-needed assistance to families on the island, where the cost of living remains high. Others argued that regular public reporting or audits should be made available to show how program funds are distributed and how much each participating grocery store receives.

Separate from Perez’s pantry program, the San Pedro Food Bank has reminded residents in need of assistance that it is now operating from its new location on Seagrape Drive, upstairs in the Caye Caftan shop. According to the organization, more than 50 families have already received food and household items through community donations. Residents seeking assistance may contact the food bank at 635-3411 or by email at daranda@sanpedrotowncouncil.org.