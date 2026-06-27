Belize Strengthens Child Protection with technical working session to formalize National Steering Committee

Press Release, Belize City, Belize. 24 June 2026 – The Government of Belize, in partnership with UNICEF and key national stakeholders, convened child protection actors to prepare for the joining of the Child Protection and Child Justice Steering Committee (CPSC). This is a major step toward strengthening coordinated action to protect children from violence, abuse, and neglect.

This formation of the CPSC brings together government ministries, the National Commission for Families and Children, the Office of the Special Envoy for Families and Children, and development partners to ensure a more integrated and effective child protection and child justice system. A coordinated and responsive child protection system is essential to safeguarding the rights, well-being, and development of all children.

The establishment of the Committee responds to findings from a 2024 national assessment, which highlighted the need for stronger coordination, clearer accountability, and improved alignment across child protection and justice systems. By unifying existing mechanisms into a single national body, the CPSC will guide the implementation and monitoring of reforms, ensuring that the best interests of every child are at the center of all actions and decisions.

Today’s working session brings together key stakeholders to formally establish and operationalize the Child Protection and Child Justice Steering Committee (CPSC), including the Committee’s mandate, governance structure, and five-year action plan, while engaging partners and stakeholders in a shared vision for child protection.

“Today marks an important step in our collective work. The merging of the Child Protection Thematic Working Group and the Child Justice Steering Committee is not simply an administrative process; it is a recognition that the issues affecting children do not exist in isolation. A child who is abused, neglected, exploited, in conflict with the law, in contact with the justice system, or in need of care and protection requires a coordinated, timely, and child-centered response.”- Shawn Vargas, Director of the Department of Human Services.

UNICEF Representative for Belize, Sajid Ali, underscored the importance of this milestone. “The launch of the CPSC marks a significant step forward for Belize. Protecting children requires coordinated, cross-sectoral action. Collaboratively, we can strengthen systems that ensure every child is safe, supported, and able to reach their full potential,” said Representative Alil.

The Government of Belize and UNICEF reaffirm their commitment to strengthening systems that prevent and respond to violence against children.

Every child has the right to grow up in a safe, protective, and nurturing environment, and achieving this requires the collective commitment of all sectors of society.