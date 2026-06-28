Belize to Lead Regional MSME Agenda as New Pro Tempore President of CENPROMYPE-SICA

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize, June 25, 2026. Belize has assumed a key regional leadership role in shaping the future of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by officially taking over the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Regional Center for the Promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CENPROMYPE) of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

CENPROMYPE serves as the specialized institution within SICA responsible for strengthening entrepreneurship and MSME development while promoting regional integration, innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive economic growth among its member states.

The symbolic transfer of the Presidency for the period July 1 to December 31, 2026, took place in Guatemala City on June 25, 2026, where Mr. Ishmael Quiroz, Executive Director of BELTRAIDE and a member of the CENPROMYPE Board of Directors, accepted the Presidency on behalf of Belize.

During its six-month Presidency, Belize will spearhead a regional agenda aimed at strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of MSMEs centered on six strategic priorities: the formalization of MSMEs and entrepreneurship; regional competitiveness and productivity of MSMEs; regional integration and trade relations; women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment; agro-industrial innovation and transformation; and regional and institutional governance.

“Belize is proud to assume this important regional leadership role at a time when MSMEs remain the backbone of our economies. Our Presidency will focus on fostering innovation, strengthening regional partnerships, expanding market opportunities, and ensuring that entrepreneurs, including women- and youth-led businesses, are equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy. Together with our SICA partners, we will work to build a stronger, more resilient regional MSME ecosystem.” Ishmael Quiroz, BELTRAIDE.

As Pro Tempore President, Belize reaffirms its commitment to regional integration and collaboration and looks forward to working alongside member states, development partners, and the private sector to advance sustainable, inclusive economic growth throughout the SICA region.

Beyond advancing the regional agenda, Belize’s Presidency creates new opportunities for Belizean MSMEs through increased access to training and technical assistance, support for business formalization and women-led enterprises, stronger regional partnerships, and expanded market opportunities across SICA and CARICOM. These efforts will help strengthen the competitiveness of Belizean businesses while reinforcing the country’s role as a regional leader in MSME development.