Belize and Guatemala Seek OAS Support as Territorial Dispute Case Continues

As the territorial, maritime, and insular dispute between Belize and Guatemala approaches a final judgment, both governments have sought continued support from the Organization of American States (OAS). During the OAS General Assembly, held in Panama from June 22nd to 24th, Belize presented updates on the long-running dispute. It highlighted the OAS’s role in guiding both countries toward a peaceful resolution through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Both countries also requested that the OAS continue to provide an institutional platform through which permanent observers can support the operation of the OAS Office in the Adjacency Zone.

Representing Belize at the assembly was Oscar Arnold, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During his address, Arnold emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and integrating advanced technologies through a multilateral approach, noting that evolving economies are increasingly dependent on technological innovation.

Guatemala’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Ramiro Martínez, joined Arnold in reaffirming both countries’ commitment to resolving the territorial dispute peacefully through the ICJ. They also pledged to maintain the OAS peacebuilding mandate in the Adjacency Zone. They reaffirmed their commitment to peace, cooperation, and full respect for international law as they await the court’s decision.

On June 24th, Arnold and Martínez signed a Joint Declaration during the General Assembly, reaffirming their obligation to respect international law and to accept the ICJ’s judgment as final and binding. Belize and Guatemala also committed to fully and in good faith implementing the court’s decision.

The declaration further called on the OAS to assist both countries in preparing for the implementation phase following the court’s judgment. This includes territorial demarcation, conflict prevention, incident verification in the Adjacency Zone, and mobilization of resources to support implementation.

The case before the ICJ is expected to continue with oral hearings, although a date has not yet been announced. A final judgment on Guatemala’s claim against Belize could take months or even years after those proceedings conclude.