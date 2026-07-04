Belize Advances Strategic Priorities at the 66th Ordinary Meeting of the CABEI Board of Governors

Press Release, Belmopan, July 1, 2026. Dr. Hon. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Transformation and Alternate Governor to the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), represented Belize at the 66th Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), held on Friday, June 26, 2026, in Oviedo, Principality of Asturias, Spain.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval of an increase in CABEI’s capitalization, a significant milestone that will strengthen the Bank’s capacity to finance transformative development initiatives across the region while maintaining the existing shareholding structure, with the founding member countries retaining 51 percent ownership.

Belize also successfully advanced a proposal for the establishment of an advisor position to represent Belize at the CABEI Board of Directors. The proposal received the support of the Board of Governors and will now proceed to the Board of Directors for formalization. Once established, the position will further strengthen Belize’s engagement in the Bank’s governance and enhance its participation in regional decision-making.

In addition, Belize proposed the creation of a full-time professional position based in Belize to strengthen the Bank’s presence and technical engagement in the country. The proposal was approved, representing another important milestone in deepening CABEI’s partnership with Belize and improving coordination on development initiatives.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss CABEI’s strategic investment priorities following the capitalization increase. Among the initiatives presented was the establishment of a regional artificial intelligence (AI) hub for Central America. Minister Martinez advocated for Belize to host the initiative, highlighting the country’s unique position as the only nation that is a member of both the Central American Integration System (SICA) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), providing a natural bridge between the two regions.

Recognizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Belize also expressed its intention to advance the development of a national artificial intelligence policy to support innovation, digital transformation, and economic competitiveness. The Ministry of Economic Transformation will continue engaging CABEI and other development partners to explore opportunities that position Belize as a regional leader in emerging technologies.

The Government of Belize welcomes the outcomes of the meeting and remains committed to working closely with CABEI and its member countries to advance initiatives that promote economic transformation, sustainable development, regional integration, and improved opportunities for the Belizean people.