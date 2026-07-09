CARICOM Seeks CCJ Advisory Opinion on Secretary General Reappointment Dispute

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government have agreed to seek an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to resolve a dispute over the reappointment of Belizean Dr. Carla Barnett as the organization’s Secretary General. The decision was reached during a Heads of Government retreat held in St. Lucia on July 6th.

Dr. Barnett was first appointed CARICOM Secretary General in May 2021 and was reappointed for a second five-year term during the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, held in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24th to 27th. However, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has since challenged the process used to approve her reappointment.

In a statement issued on July 7th, CARICOM announced it would initiate proceedings before the CCJ to seek an advisory opinion on the treaty provisions governing the reappointment of the Secretary General. The regional body noted that providing authoritative interpretations of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas is one of the CCJ’s core functions.

While the Court considers the matter, CARICOM said the current arrangements regarding Dr. Barnett’s reappointment will remain in effect. Her current five-year term is scheduled to expire in August 2026.

The regional leaders also discussed the ongoing review of CARICOM’s governance architecture, an initiative approved during the February Heads of Government meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis. According to the statement, the review aims to strengthen the Community’s governance framework and improve its overall effectiveness.

CARICOM reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation, stating: “We will continue to move forward in unity to advance the interests of the region during these difficult times, recognizing the myriad challenges the Community currently faces.”

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar welcomed the decision to refer the matter to the CCJ. “I think this is the best way forward to resolve the issues we have,” she told the media.

Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness, who had previously written to fellow CARICOM leaders on the matter, also described the decision as an important step. “We are very pleased that the Heads came together and crafted a solution that will satisfy everyone,” Holness said. “It is important that these procedural matters not be settled simply by consensus, but through a declaration of the Court that will establish the process going forward.”

Meanwhile, in Belize, Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño has publicly reaffirmed his support for Dr. Barnett’s reappointment, describing her as highly qualified and deserving of the continued confidence of CARICOM member states.