Belize Strengthens Child-Centered Justice Through Specialized Judicial Training

Press Release, Belize City, Belize. July 9th 2026. The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, in collaboration with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council and the Child Justice Committee, with the support of the Judicial Education Institute of the Senior Courts of Belize, commenced a two-day judicial training aimed at strengthening Belize’s response to cases involving children and victims of trafficking in persons.

“Promoting Child-Centered Justice: A Judicial Training on Trafficking in Persons, Restorative Justice, and Diversion” is the theme for this training, which brings together members of the judiciary and key justice sector stakeholders to enhance judicial knowledge, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and promote approaches that place the rights, safety, and well-being of children at the center of judicial decision-making.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from the Honourable Chief Justice, Madam Louise Esther Blenman, who underscored the judiciary’s critical role in ensuring that justice systems remain responsive to the needs of vulnerable children and survivors. Participants also received an overview of the work of the Child Justice Committee and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council.

Throughout the first day, participants are engaging in sessions covering the fundamentals of trafficking in persons, culturally competent adjudication, victim-centered and trauma-informed judicial approaches, trauma-informed questioning, and the role of judicial officers within Belize’s child justice system. Presentations are being delivered by an esteemed panel of national and international experts, including Dr. Cherisse Francis of St. Mary’s University in London, trauma specialist Azalia Larrieu, Attorney-at-Law Diana Shaw, and Honourable Madame Justice Natalie Creary-Dixon and Mrs. Shanti Morrison-Novelo, Director, Belize Family Court.

On the second day, the programme will focus on restorative justice, diversion frameworks, child-interaction policies, and practical exercises designed to strengthen judicial decision-making and collaboration among justice sector agencies. Sessions will feature experts Sheron Betancourt, Director, Restorative Justice Jamaica; Vanisia Clarke, Director, Child Diversion, Jamaica; and DCP Bart Jones, Belize Police Department, allowing participants to examine regional best practices while exploring opportunities for continued collaboration.

This training reflects Belize’s continued commitment to strengthening a justice system that is trauma-informed, child-sensitive, and responsive to the complex realities faced by children who come into contact with the law, whether as victims, witnesses, or children in conflict with the law.

By investing in the knowledge and capacity of judicial officers, Belize continues to advance a coordinated, rights-based approach that promotes accountability, protects vulnerable persons, and ensures that every child has access to justice delivered with dignity, compassion, and fairness.