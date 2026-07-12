Belize Assumes Pro Tempore Presidency (PPT) of the Council of Social Integration (CIS)

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize. July 10th, 2026. The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs (MHDFSGA), has officially assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Council of Social Integration (CIS) of the Central American Integration System (SICA) for the July-December 2026 term, following the conclusion of the 83rd Ordinary Meeting of the Council held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez, Minister of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, will lead Belize’s presidency. Belize takes over the leadership from the Dominican Republic, reaffirming its commitment to advancing social integration, strengthening regional cooperation, and promoting sustainable development that places people at the centre of public policy.

“Belize accepts this responsibility with humility, gratitude, and a steadfast commitment to advancing our shared vision of a more inclusive, resilient, and equitable region,” stated Minister Garcia-Ramirez. “The challenges facing our societies are increasingly interconnected, and our response must therefore be equally coordinated, inclusive, and forward-looking.”

Belize expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government and people of the Dominican Republic for their exemplary leadership over the past six months, noting that their stewardship strengthened regional cooperation, advanced the collective social agenda, and reaffirmed the value of solidarity as the foundation of regional integration.

During its tenure, Belize’s Pro Tempore Presidency will concentrate regional efforts on core priorities, such as:

• Strengthening inclusive and resilient social protection systems that leave no one behind;

• Advancing comprehensive care systems that better support children, older persons, persons with disabilities, caregivers, and families; and

• Promoting coordinated, humane, and people-centred approaches to migration, return, and reintegration.

As Pro Tempore President, Belize will lead and coordinate the implementation of the actions and agreements adopted by the Council of Social Integration over the next six months, advancing the implementation of the SISCA Strategic Plan while promoting evidence-informed policymaking, knowledge exchange, and strengthened collaboration among member states.

Minister Garcia-Ramirez was supported technically by Mr. Dylan Williams, Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, as the Technical Coordinator for Belize for SICA/SISCA.

MHDFSGA remains committed to working closely with SICA member states, the Secretariat of Social Integration of Central America (SISCA), development partners, and civil society to promote inclusive and transformative social policies that benefit the people of Belize and the wider Central American and Dominican Republic region.