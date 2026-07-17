Several Caribbean Countries Granted Visa-Free Entry to Spain, but Belize Not Included

On July 14th, Spain announced a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Among them are nine Caribbean nations. Belize, however, was not included. Belizeans traveling to Spain or other countries within the Schengen Area must still obtain a Schengen visa. They may be required to travel to Guatemala or Mexico to complete the application process.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Caribbean countries granted visa-free access are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Citizens of these countries may travel to Spain without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days.

The Government of Belize (GOB) has been working for years to secure a Schengen visa waiver, with limited progress. While many Caribbean nations, along with the rest of Central America, benefit from visa-free access that facilitates tourism, business, and other travel, Belize remains outside the arrangement. The country’s most significant breakthrough came in November 2025, when Belizeans holding biometric passports became eligible for multiple-entry Schengen visas valid for up to five years. A full visa waiver agreement between Belize and the European Union (EU), however, remains under discussion.

At the time, the GOB welcomed the EU’s decision, saying it would significantly simplify business travel, tourism, education, and family visits. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade described the move as a significant milestone that enhances mobility, people-to-people connections, and cooperation between Belize and Europe. However, the ministry had not stated Spain’s latest announcement at the time of publication.

The Schengen Area currently includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.