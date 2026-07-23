Belize launches Child Protection and Child Justice Steering Committee

Belize officially launched the Child Protection and Child Justice Steering Committee on Wednesday, July 16th, bringing together key government agencies and partner organizations to strengthen child protection, improve access to justice for children, and better coordinate national policies and services.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, the National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC), the Judiciary of Belize, UNICEF Belize, and the Office of the Attorney General. Officials said the initiative marks an important step in strengthening Belize’s child protection and juvenile justice systems.

The steering committee was created as a national coordination mechanism to improve collaboration among agencies responsible for child protection and justice while reducing duplication of efforts. It combines the work of two previously separate committees with similar mandates into a single body intended to provide a more coordinated and efficient approach to addressing issues affecting vulnerable children.

Its establishment follows recommendations from the 2024 National Child Protection System Evaluation, conducted by the Ministry of Human Development through the Department of Human Services in collaboration with UNICEF Belize. The assessment identified opportunities to improve coordination, accountability, and strategic planning across agencies involved in child protection and juvenile justice. It also highlighted the need for stronger prevention measures and earlier intervention for at-risk children.

Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre said the committee will play a vital role in reviewing policies and supporting legislative reforms affecting children and families. “They will be providing the government with recommendations on policies that need to be revised and strengthened,” Sylvestre said. “With the Attorney General’s Ministry represented on the committee, we will be better positioned to address legislative matters involving children and families in a timelier and more effective manner.”

Sylvestre added that while the committee includes representatives from many organizations, its size reflects the broad collaboration needed to address complex child protection issues. He said the committee has already demonstrated its commitment by developing a comprehensive work plan.

Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, Thea Garcia Ramirez, said the committee was formed after recognizing that two existing committees shared many of the same responsibilities. “The steering committee is really needed because it brings together two separate committees whose mandates largely overlapped,” Garcia Ramirez said. “The evaluation highlighted many areas where we are doing well, but it also identified important gaps. One of the biggest is prevention. Prevention is better than cure, and early intervention makes both social and economic sense.”

According to officials, the committee will oversee coordination across Belize’s child protection and child justice systems while supporting policy development, legislative improvements, and early intervention initiatives. Its work will also focus on improving services for vulnerable children, including Indigenous children and children with disabilities, as part of the government’s broader goal of ensuring every child is protected, supported, and has access to justice.