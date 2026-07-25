GOB and UNICEF Launch Landmark Climate Landscape Analysis for Children and Vulnerable Populations

Press Release, Belmopan, July 21, 2026. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, through its Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) and Climate Change Department (CCD), in partnership with UNICEF Belize, officially launched the Climate Landscape Analysis for Children Plus (CLAC+) Report on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Grand Resort Residences.

The CLAC+ Report is the first comprehensive national assessment of how climate change, environmental, energy, and disasters (CEED) affect children and other vulnerable populations in Belize, including persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, and pregnant and lactating women. It provides evidence-based recommendations to strengthen climate resilience and promote more inclusive policies and programmes that better address the needs of those most at risk.

The report offers a critical foundation for strengthening national policies, investments, and programmes that protect children and vulnerable communities from the growing impacts of climate change. Its recommendations encourage a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to climate action by fostering stronger collaboration across sectors, including health, education, social protection, disaster risk management, environmental management, and sustainable development.

The official launch marks an important milestone in Belize’s efforts to advance evidence-based climate action and resilient development. It brought together representatives from government, development partners, civil society, academia, youth organizations, and other stakeholders to share the report’s findings, discuss priority actions, and strengthen partnerships for implementation.