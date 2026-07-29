First asylum seeker under U.S. agreement arrives in Belize

Belize has received its first asylum seeker under a bilateral agreement with the United States (U.S.). The Haitian national arrived in the country several weeks ago, marking the beginning of the safe third-country arrangement signed between the two countries in October 2025.

Under the agreement, Belize may accept asylum seekers transferred from the U.S. while their claims are being processed. The Government of Belize has emphasized that transfers will occur only under strict conditions designed to protect both the country’s sovereignty and its humanitarian commitments. Belizean authorities receive 72 hours’ advance notice before an individual arrives, allowing security agencies to conduct background checks. If an asylum seeker is deemed to pose a threat to national security, Belize has the authority to deny entry.

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 27, Minister of Immigration and Labor, Honorable Kareem Musa, said although the agreement falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his ministry plays a critical role in its implementation. “Our ministry plays a very critical role in the entire process. Our Refugees Department, along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is responsible for integrating those individuals into society,” Musa said.

He explained that asylum seekers accepted under the program are provided with shelter, food, and assistance as they establish themselves in Belize and navigate the integration process.

The government has not released additional information about the Haitian national now residing in Belize, and it remains unclear whether more asylum seekers will be transferred under the agreement in the coming months.

Belize’s asylum system remains relatively small, with approximately 2,300 refugees and asylum seekers, most originating from neighboring Central American countries. The country also has limited capacity to support new arrivals. Since the government’s 2022 amnesty program, approximately 500 of more than 12,000 applicants have been granted legal status, including over 700 asylum seekers who applied for regularization.