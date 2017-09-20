Red Cross hosts blood drive on Ambergris Caye

The Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch (BRCSPB) hosted a successful blood drive on Saturday, September 16th in San Pedro Town. Held at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, a total of 15 pints of blood were collected from 9AM to 3PM. While potential donors made their way to the clinic, a dollar drive was held on the streets, collecting a grand total of $362.77.

According to the BRCSPB, donors began arriving from early in the day, providing the much needed units of blood for Ambergris Caye’s reserves at the blood bank. They reiterated the importance of donating blood, which in return can save the life of someone else. The BRCSPB encourages island residents to donate on a regular basis in order to keep the stock of blood for the island at its highest level. The blood is then available for any islander who may need a blood transfusion in the case of an emergency, thus, it is important to support and donate all blood drives, which take place every three months.

The next Ambergris Caye blood drive date has not been determined, but Caye Caulker will have its own on September 30th.Everyone who may be a potential donor in Caye Caulker is encouraged to attend and help the community by donating to the island’s blood reserves.

The BRCSPB advises that when preparing to donate blood, a person should get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep. It is also recommended that donors eat a meal high in iron and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.

The Red Cross Blood Drive Committee on Ambergris Caye would to thank everyone who made this drive a success. Special thanks go to Marbucks’, Black Orchid, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, El Fogon Restaurant, Roberta Jo Finkelstein, Divya Wadhwa, Marissa Salazar, Philip Ramsey, Leonicia Gof, Ivan Canche, volunteers, donors and the personnel from the Central Blood Bank.

