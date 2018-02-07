San Pedro Red Cross hosts first blood drive of the year

A total of 12 pints of blood were collected on Saturday, February 3rd, during the first blood drive of the year held at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Organized by the San Pedro Belize Red Cross (SPBRC), the event had a good turnout, with the majority of the participants donating the precious liquid. It is known that just a single pint of blood can save up to three lives, thus, the SPBRC strives to build the island’s blood supply at the Belize Blood Bank. Volunteers assisting the drive also held a dollar drive on the streets of downtown San Pedro, collecting $1,949.14.

Some of the volunteers, which consisted of students from the San Pedro High School, welcomed potential donors from 9AM through 3PM in the afternoon. Messages were sent out reminding people about the event and the importance of their support. At the same time, other students were on the streets collecting donations via a dollar drive. They were stationed on Pescador and Barrier Reef Drive, where passers-by kindly contributed to the humble petition to assist the local branch of the Red Cross. The monies collected will be used to continue the work at the SPBRC so they can assist those in need.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout of the event, and at the end of the day, the blood collected was transported to Belize City for storage. The intention is to always keep a full supply on hand at the blood bank to be made available for anyone in San Pedro that may experience an emergency. All those who donated were provided with snacks and refreshments.

The SPBRC also took the opportunity to announce their upcoming blood drive in Caye Caulker scheduled for March 24, 2018. The other blood drive in San Pedro is expected to take place on May 12, 2018.

SPBRC would thank all the volunteers that showed up for the drive, to all those who donated, and blood donors. A BIG thank you to Casa Pan Dulce, The Belize Chocolate Company, Sandbar, nurses and personnel from the blood bank, Science and Soul Wellness, SPBRC board members and Chairman Martin Dawson, El Fogon, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, Tropic Air and The San Pedro Sun.

