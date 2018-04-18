Belize Red Cross hosts swimming rescue training on Ambergris Caye

On Tuesday, April 11th, the Belize Red Cross trained residents of San Pedro Town as rescue swimmers. The training was facilitated by Jared Storer, who is a firefighter, emergency medical technician and water rescue diver from the state of Washington, U.S.A. and volunteered for a week with Hummingbird Medical Resource.

The day began with classroom training and some on-land practical such as a focal point to determine the location of a possible victim, and a “rope throw” to help someone who may just need a “tow” back to a boat. In the afternoon, it was an in-water portion endurance which consisted of a “duck dive” down seven feet to retrieve an object in the pool, lap swimming, and treading water. Using rescue tubes students practiced saving simulated unconscious and conscious swimmers. The rescue swimmer training ended with a final exercise, which was taking an “unconscious” victim out of the water with the use of a backboard.

Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch’s (BRCSPB), Shirlee Arnould, believes the training is something beneficial. “I believe rescue swimmer training is important for anyone who spends any significant time in the water. Understanding the basics of knowing how to identify someone who is showing signs of being a potential drowning victim and knowing the techniques used to approach and assist them, could save their life.” The newly trained rescue swimmers of the island include; Patrick Palma and Leslie Acosta from Mahogany Bay Village, Ashty Dennison, Brenda LeTendre and Shirlee Arnould from BRCSPB, and Andy Albeño from Rickilee Response and Rescue.

The team would like to thank Mahogany Bay Village for supplying the lecture room and lunch for the Hummingbird team and Royal Palm Villas for allowing the use of their pool for the in-water portion of the training.

