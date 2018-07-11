Islanders take advantage of Health Fair hosted by Projects Abroad

Projects Abroad, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), held a health fair at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town on Saturday, July 7th.

Island residents were invited to take advantage of an array of free health services, such as blood pressure/sugar testing, HIV/AIDS testing, Pap smears, kidney urinalysis testing, as well as to be informed on vectors and diseases.

Several islanders began arriving at the Lions Den for testing and education from around 9AM.Mayor Daniel Guerrero even dropped by, sharing a few words with those present. “It’s very important for everyone to regularly check their health status. Early detection can prevent serious complications,” he said.

In addition to the health fair, San Pedro Town National Emergency Management Organization coordinator Vanessa Parham also shared information on the measures residents should take in case the island experiences a hurricane this season. Some attendees were also engaged in fun Yoga activities facilitated by Kirsten Miglio, owner of AkBol and Yoga teacher for over 20 years.

Projects Abroad and MOH would like to thank all attendees, volunteers and other organizations that made the health fair a success.

