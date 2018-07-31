One case of H1N1 Flu confirmed on Ambergris Caye

The Ministry of Healthy (MOH) has confirmed five cases of H1N1 Flu (Swine Flu) in Belize as of Monday, July 30th. One of the cases is from San Pedro Town, where it was reported that a female has contracted the disease. The other infected persons are within the Belize and Corozal Districts. The cases appear to have an origin in Mexico, as the affected persons stated that they recently travelled to the neighbouring country.

The first signs of the Swine Flu were reported on Friday, July 27th, when two men and a pregnant woman from the Corozal District were diagnosed with the disease. Two additional cases were then confirmed on Monday by the Head of Epidemiologist at MOH, Dr. Ethan Gough. He has stated that MOH has activated its Northern Regional and National Surveillance teams as an increase in cases is expected.

According to Gough, all five infected persons are in a stable condition after being treated at their respective health centres. “The treatment included Tamiflu, and then the patients were discharged,” said Gough. “All the patients are fine right now.” No H1N1 epidemic is expected to occur as long as the sick receive treatment. Gough added that the reason the public has been notified about this outbreak is due to the fact some months ago there was a swine flu epidemic in Honduras causing a few fatalities.

MOH advises everyone to wash their hands regularly, particularly before touching the mouth, nose and eyes. If someone develops respiratory issues, flue, fever and cough, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The H1N1 Flu emerged in 2009, and has similar symptoms as the regular flu. However, it is caused by a new virus for which there is almost no resistance by the human’s immune system.

