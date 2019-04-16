Ministry of Health Measles Alert: Risk of measles continues to grow for Belize

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that the risk of measles continues to grow for Belize with neighboring countries reporting measles cases. Belize has no reported cases at this time.

Measles is passed easily from person to person and anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk of getting the disease. Measles starts like with flu-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough and “Pink Eye”. The rash appears 3 to 4 days after the fever starts, usually spreading from head to toe. The public is reminded to:

• Report any cases of persons with fever and rash to the nearest health center; and

• Practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently with clean, running water and soap

Unvaccinated children under age 10 years or those with no proof of vaccination should visit their nearest health center and get vaccinated. Also, if you will be travelling to countries known to have measles, and you have not been vaccinated, you should receive the vaccine at least 15 days before leaving the country. The measles vaccine is available free of cost at all public health facilities countrywide.

The Ministry hereby assures the public that it continues to monitor and advise on the measles situation in the region, neighboring countries and at home. Help us to prevent the spread of measles in Belize. GET VACCINATED!

