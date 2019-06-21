2019 International Day of Yoga to be hosted at Ak’Bol

Yoga enthusiasts will convene at Ak’Bol on Sunday, June 23rd for the 5th Annual International Day of Yoga – San Pedro Chapter. Celebrated across Belize, this special day sees local yoga instructors combine classes at one select location to provide a unique experience for participants. Everyone, from first timers to advanced practitioners, are invited to this free event.

Hosted by Kristen Migilio, this year’s International Yoga Day will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at the Akbol Yoga Retreat and Eco Resort dock. “The class is suitable for children and adults, and the perfect opportunity to enjoy yoga for the first or hundredth time. Just bring a mat or towel and a friend, and join this worldwide celebration of fellowship and goodwill,” said one of the event’s organizers, Diana Snyder. After the yoga class, a Chai Reception and Mandala making event will be held.

The first International Day of Yoga in Belize was celebrated on June 21, 2015, following the United Nations’ approval of the resolution of India’s Prime Minister, Honorable Narendra Modi, to establish the day. “The High Commissioner of India to Belize, His Excellency Sujan R. Chinoy, tasked Arun Hotchanandani, Honorable Consul General of India in Belize, with establishing a committee to organize the first International Day of Yoga in Belize. Michelle Ashanti Williams, the owner of Om Shanti in Belize City and Founder/Chairperson of Rhythm of Change Belize, was appointed country coordinator. The government of Belize, and particularly Diane Haylock, President of the National Institute of Culture and History, as well as many Belizean businesses, generously contributed time and resources. Over 25 yoga instructors from across the Belizean landscape were recruited to participate in Belize’s first unified national Yoga event. Five years later, Belize’s yoga community is a popular national tourism resource, and International Day of Yoga has become an established Belizean and global institution,” shared Snyder on the event's history in Belize.

“Last year’s event saw the participation of more than 200 countries. Studios in Belize City, Belmopan City, Caye Caulker, Corozal Town, Orange Walk Town, Placencia and San Pedro Town all had excellent turnouts. Here in San Pedro, we had over 50 local and visiting enthusiasts for the International Day of Yoga 2018,” said Snyder.

Those interested in taking part in the event can contact Diana Snyder at 601-6273 or [email protected] Free transportation will be provided to Ak’Bol from Central Park from 9:30AM to 10AM, return trips will be from 1PM to 1:30PM.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS