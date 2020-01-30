Ministry of Health takes steps to monitor coronavirus

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is following up with local and international health organizations for information pertaining to the new coronavirus (2019 n-CoV). As of press time, MOH advises that prevention is key and to practice good hygiene. Currently, there are over 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus in more than 17 countries. The closest neighbor to Belize where confirmed cases have been reported in the United States of America, with five cases. The death toll currently stands at 106, all occurring in mainland China.

The onset symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. According to a press release dated 23rd of January, Belize participated in a virtual meeting held by the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA) with 20 other Caribbean member states to discuss the outbreak. According to the press release, transmission to the Caribbean region is low based on current information, but they are actively monitoring the situation as it develops. The ministry advises that the public follows along with their updates through their official platforms.

The public is further advised to practice proper handwashing, cough, and sneezing techniques as these are the most common ways respiratory infections are transmitted from person to person. This includes washing hands with soap, covering your mouth/nose when sneezing or coughing, and limiting interaction with people who are sick.

