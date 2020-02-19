Ministry of Health Clarifies Rumored Case of COVID-19 in Dangriga

The Ministry of Health hereby clarifies the rumors circulating on social media of a ‘suspected case of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Dangriga Town.’

Belize remains free of any case of COVID-19 (formerly known as novel coronavirus) and there is no suspected case at this time in the country. As part of our routine investigation, three Belizeans were investigated based on specific epidemiological information shared upon re-entry into Belize and they are being checked on by the Health Department on a daily basis. One of the individuals was swabbed and the laboratory test was positive for a specific strain of the common flu viruses (rhinovirus) that is currently in circulation in Belize.

As per routine surveillance, all investigations are being followed and monitored for up to 14 days before they are cleared from the surveillance system.

The Ministry continues to ask the media and the public to adequately source the information shared and to respect the privacy of the persons involved.

For more information, contact the Ministry of Health offices in Belmopan or at 0-800-MOH-CARE (Kindly note that the toll-free number is active from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

