Ministry of Health Advisory No. 4 – Update on COVID-19

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the global situation in relation to COVID-19, which has now spread to 34 countries outside of mainland China.

The World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control have reported a decrease in the number of cases in mainland China, particularly in Wuhan Province; however, it is anticipated that the number of cases outside of China will continue to rise.

While the Ministry of Health continues to heighten surveillance at points of entry, the Ministry is aware that new studies are showing that individuals who may not be showing symptoms can be infected and also have an unknown source of infection.

Health Regions have been advised to identify and prepare isolation areas within health facilities; however, not all cases require in-hospital management. The Ministry, therefore, stresses the role of all healthcare workers in that context. Additionally, all regions have been asked to continue training in terms of management of the disease.

Given the dynamics of the COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is not recommending non-essential travel to the following countries: China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan. Kindly note that this is likely to change as this situation evolves.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS